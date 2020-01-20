J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh Backs Bipin Rawat on Deradicalisation Camps for Kashmiri Youth

Srinagar: Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbagh Singh on Monday supported the idea of setting up deradicalisation centres for youth, who have gone astray, in the trouble torn union territory.

"In recent times, there have been lot of efforts from Pakistan and it's agencies to spur radicalisation in this area, some of our young minds have been affected by it and have gone astray. If such a facility (deradicalisation centre) comes up, it should be welcomed," DGP Singh told reporters here.

He said some of the youth, who have been caught by police, did not seem to talk sense sometimes.

"At our end, when we have got hold of such youth, they don't seem to talk much sense at times," he said.

Singh said if an attempt is made to set up a facility where experts in the subject and religious experts are part of it, it will help these youth.

"It will be a good development and it should be welcome," the DGP said.

The idea of setting up deradicalisation centres for the misguided youth in Kashmir was first mooted by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, leading to criticism from some quarters.

