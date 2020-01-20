Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh Backs Bipin Rawat on Deradicalisation Camps for Kashmiri Youth

The idea of setting up deradicalisation centres for the misguided youth in Kashmir was first mooted by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, leading to criticism from some quarters.

PTI

Updated:January 20, 2020, 6:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh Backs Bipin Rawat on Deradicalisation Camps for Kashmiri Youth
J&K DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar: Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbagh Singh on Monday supported the idea of setting up deradicalisation centres for youth, who have gone astray, in the trouble torn union territory.

"In recent times, there have been lot of efforts from Pakistan and it's agencies to spur radicalisation in this area, some of our young minds have been affected by it and have gone astray. If such a facility (deradicalisation centre) comes up, it should be welcomed," DGP Singh told reporters here.

He said some of the youth, who have been caught by police, did not seem to talk sense sometimes.

"At our end, when we have got hold of such youth, they don't seem to talk much sense at times," he said.

Singh said if an attempt is made to set up a facility where experts in the subject and religious experts are part of it, it will help these youth.

"It will be a good development and it should be welcome," the DGP said.

The idea of setting up deradicalisation centres for the misguided youth in Kashmir was first mooted by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, leading to criticism from some quarters.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram