J-K Edu Dept Officer Issues Transfer Orders On Retirement Day; Probe Ordered

Jammu, Nov 30: The district administration suspended Kishtwar Chief Education Officer (CEO) on Tuesday and ordered an inquiry against him for allegedly issuing transfer orders of teachers on the day of his retirement. The transfer orders issued by the outgoing CEO have also been kept in abeyance till further orders.

The action was taken against the CEO on a public complaint about the CEO issuing transfer orders of teachers on the day of his retirement and subsequent directions by Principal Secretary to School Education Department. Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ashok Sharma ordered the inquiry against the CEO and put him under suspension till further orders.

According to the order issued by the DC, the Additional Deputy Commissioner has been asked to conduct the inquiry into the matter and submit the report in 15 days.

