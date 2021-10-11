J-K: Encounter On Between Terrorists, Security Forces in Tulran Area of Shopian District

Security forces are currently engaged in an encounter with terrorists in Tulran, Imamsahab area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir, sources told CNN-News18. This is the fourth encounter in J&K since early Monday, when five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in a fierce gunfight with terrorists during an anti-insurgency operation in Poonch district.

Two to three militants are believed to be trapped amid the operations, and security forces have appealed to them to surrender, sources said. However, they have refused to surrender, they added. Mobile internet services are also likely to be snapped in some areas of Shopian, sources said.

This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited.

