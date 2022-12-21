CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

J-K Highway Shut for Traffic Due to Landslide Near Udhampur

PTI

Last Updated: December 21, 2022, 15:17 IST

Jammu, India

The highway was blocked due to landslide at Dewal area in Samroli section resulting in suspension of traffic on the road, officials said. (File Image: ANI)

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was shut for restoration work on Wednesday after a landslide blocked the highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

Over 200 to 300 vehicles are stranded at various places en route as road clearance agencies are working to clear the debris.

The highway was blocked due to landslide at Dewal area in Samroli section resulting in suspension of traffic on the road, officials said.

“Though the clearing operation by the agencies concerned has started, it will take at least 7 to 8 hours more time to reopen the road (vehicular traffic)" SSP, national highway, Mohita Sharma told PTI.

She urged the public not to start their journey on this route before confirming the status of the road from traffic control rooms at Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban and Kashmir.

December 21, 2022
last updated:December 21, 2022, 15:17 IST
