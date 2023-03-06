The leaders of Kashmiri Pandits on Monday met the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir after ending their 310-day-long strike which was triggered following the killing of Rahul Bhat, a government employee, who was shot in his office in Budgam last year.

The Kashmiri Pandit association accused the government of withholding their salaries following which they “surrendered". They raised their issues with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri.

Bidhuri said the administration will sort out their issues. “We are addressing their issues and will do our best," he told the media.

All Migrant (Displaced) Employees Association Kashmir in a statement issued earlier said, “Our only demand was, is and will be relocation/attachment/deployment to Jammu offices. Rest issues including leave, accommodation, transfer, and security can be addressed by the administration itself. We have put a comma, not a full stop."

These employees are now expected to resume their duties in their respective districts. The government said several changes have been made to ensure their security and safety.

After the killing of Rahul Bhat in Budgam on May 12 last year, Kashmiri pandits hit the streets, demanding relocation from the Valley. Several meetings with the officials including the LG Manoj Sinha had failed to convince them. Kashmiri Pandits and non-locals have come under attack by terror groups with several losing their lives in the last few years.

