Minor cracks started in Mohammad Akram’s and six to seven other houses in Nai Basti village of the Thathri municipality in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, around December last year. Akram says he and other residents took them lightly as in hilly areas moderate earthquakes and water cause hairline cracks in the houses.

“We applied white cement to cover them but a week ago, these started widening and also spread to more houses. The land also started sinking,” Akram, 40, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The situation was further exacerbated by a landslide on Thursday with the number of buildings damaged reaching 21.

The land subsidence triggered by unknown reasons has put the entire village of Nai Basti on the verge of destruction. Over 100 members of 19 families have been evacuated from the village after their houses developed cracks. Three of the houses collapsed on Friday.

GSI Team Inspects Doda for Ascertaining Underlying Factors for Cracks in Buildings

According to Doda Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan, a team of experts from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) on Saturday visited the affected Nai Basti village to ascertain the underlying factors for the development of the cracks in 19 residential houses, a mosque and a religious school for girls.

Mahajan, who along with other senior officers including Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Qayoom met the affected families, said the GSI team will submit its report soon.

Deputy Commissioner assured all possible help to the affected families and said a relief camp with all necessary facilities has been set up for them.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Thathri, Athar Amin Zargar said administration is closely monitoring the situation and all necessary and precautionary measures are being taken for the safety of the people.

Residents Appeal for Rehabilitation

Akram, who works as a labourer, and many like him came to Nai Basti from the upper reaches of Doda to escape militants and settled in the area. He and other residents are appealing to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s administration to rehabilitate them.

“We came here during 1990s due to militancy in the upper reaches of Doda. My father’s brother was killed by militants. We came here and constructed a small house but now everything is in ruins. I am a labourer, who earns Rs 300 a day. I request the government to give us five-marla plot and compensation to construct our houses and rebuild our lives,” said Akram.

Shazia Begum, 38, who also lost her house to the cracks, has a handicapped child and no other place to go. She appealed to the government to do something for her and other affected families.

“I am reluctant to leave the village. Where would we go now? We are ruined. We worked as petty labourers and had constructed a house for our children. We appeal to the government to do something for us. I have a handicapped child. Where would we go now?” HT quoted Shazia as saying.

As of now, the administration has not announced any compensation to the affected families.

Ex-CM’s ‘Sinking’ Alert

Noting the gravity of the land subsidence crisis in Doda, J&K’s former Chief Minister and Democratic Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to relocate the affected families and provide them adequate compensation.

“Sinking of land at Thatri in Doda district is a grave issue affecting dozens of families & their properties. I urge LG @manojsinha_ji to relocate the families and provide them adequate compensation. The issue needs immediate attention on your part!" Azad Tweeted.

LG Says Not Joshimath-like Situation in Doda

LG Sinha on Saturday said the Jammu and Kashmir administration was keeping a close watch on two dozen structures in Doda developing cracks but denied the situation was akin to the land subsidence witnessed in Joshimath. He said the best possible assistance will be extended to the affected families of Nai Basti.

“All the affected houses have been evacuated and there is no need to create much hype. The administration is keeping a close eye on the (emerging) situation and the best possible action will be taken (for their rehabilitation," Sinha told reporters on the sidelines of a function at Raj Bhawan here.

Asked if it was a Joshimath-like situation in the affected village, the Lt Governor replied “absolutely not".

Uttarakhand’s Joshimath — the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib — is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence.

“I do not have much knowledge (about the reasons for the development of cracks in structures in Doda village). We should have faith in the expert opinion and let them analyse and come out with facts,” Sinha said.

Are development projects responsible?

On January 29, a non-political civil society initiative in Jammu and Kashmir asked the government to put in place preventive strategies and schemes against the sinking and subsidence of lands in the Union Territory.

In a Memorandum addressed to the Chief Secretary, Dr A K Mehta, the “Group of Concerned Citizens" (GCC) J&K, has highlighted rising risks of land sinking and subsidence in different parts of the UT, “in the wake of spurt in cuttings and excavations in mountainous terrains, in connection with railway, highway, expressway and PMGSY projects."

The memorandum cited reports of soil erosion, subsidence, denudation, landslides and avalanches from different Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri, Poonch, Ganderbal, Bandipur, Baramulla, Kupwara and Budgam districts, pointing to potential “fault-lines and the underlying factors that need to be tackled in right earnest.

