J-K: Militant, Three Other Persons Arrested in Srinagar; Pistols and Grenade Recovered
Wakeel Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Bijbehara area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, was arrested from the Bone and Joint Hospital in the city, police sources said.
Srinagar: A security personnel stands guard at a closed market, in Srinagar, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: A militant was arrested along with three other persons from a hospital here on Saturday, police said.
Wakeel Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Bijbehara area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, was arrested from the Bone and Joint Hospital in the city, police sources said.
They said Bhat had ostensibly come to the hospital for treatment and two women and a man had accompanied him.
Two pistols and a grenade were recovered from the militant's possession, the sources said.
The four have been taken into custody and are being questioned, they added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Leap Day 'Babies' are Celebrating Their Birthdays on Special Cruise Ship for 'Leaplings'
- Stone Tools Show Humans in India May have Survived Supervolcanic Eruption 74,000 Years Ago
- Chitrangda Singh Goes on a Saree Shopping Spree in Kolkata, Says 'I Love Handloom Craft of Bengal'
- 'Macrostylis Metallicola': Deep-Sea Creature Discovered in Pacific Ocean Named After Metallica
- WARNING! Update Your Google Chrome Browser Right Now; Nothing Else is as Important