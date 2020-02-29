J-K: Militant, Three Other Persons Arrested in Srinagar; Pistols and Grenade Recovered

Srinagar: A militant was arrested along with three other persons from a hospital here on Saturday, police said.

Wakeel Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Bijbehara area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, was arrested from the Bone and Joint Hospital in the city, police sources said.

They said Bhat had ostensibly come to the hospital for treatment and two women and a man had accompanied him.

Two pistols and a grenade were recovered from the militant's possession, the sources said.

The four have been taken into custody and are being questioned, they added.

