J-K: Terrorists Hurl Grenade at Security Forces in Srinagar
1-MIN READ

J-K: Terrorists Hurl Grenade at Security Forces in Srinagar

PTI

Last Updated: January 22, 2023, 21:33 IST

Srinagar, India

The grenade missed the target and exploded on the roadside without causing any kind of loss. (Representational photo/PTI)

Militants hurled a grenade at security forces in Eidgah locality of the city on Sunday, officials said, adding there were no reports of any loss of life.

At about 8:05 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon the joint party of police and CRPF at Saidpora Eidgah area of the city, the officials said.

They said the grenade missed the target and exploded on the roadside without causing any kind of loss.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
January 22, 2023, 21:33 IST
January 22, 2023, 21:33 IST
