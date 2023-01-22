J-K: Terrorists Hurl Grenade at Security Forces in Srinagar

Militants hurled a grenade at security forces in Eidgah locality of the city on Sunday, officials said, adding there were no reports of any loss of life.

At about 8:05 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon the joint party of police and CRPF at Saidpora Eidgah area of the city, the officials said.

They said the grenade missed the target and exploded on the roadside without causing any kind of loss.

Read all the Latest India News here