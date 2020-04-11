'Jaan Bhi, Jahaan Bhi': PM Says India Should Focus on Both Aspects in COVID-19 Fight, with Future in Mind

New Delhi: During his virtual interaction with chief ministers on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told them the focus should be on "jaan bhi, jahaan bhi" and it is essential for "India's bright future, and prosperous and healthy India", said a statement.

"While announcing the lockdown, I had said 'jaan hai to jahan hai'... Most people in the country understood it and discharged their responsibilities by remaining indoors. And now it is imperative to focus on both aspects, 'Jaan bhi, jahan bhi', for India's bright future, and prosperous and healthy India," Modi said.

When every citizen does his work while keeping both these aspects in mind and follows the government instructions, then it will further strengthen our fight against coronavirus, he said.

Modi's remarks came after the video conference in which most chief ministers sought an extension of the three-week lockdown. The Centre is considering a request made by most states to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown by two more weeks beyond April 14, the government said later.

