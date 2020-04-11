'Jaan Bhi, Jahaan Bhi': PM Says India Should Focus on Both Aspects in COVID-19 Fight, with Future in Mind
When every citizen does his work while keeping both these aspects in mind and follows the government instructions, then it will further strengthen our fight against coronavirus, he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing a protective mask chairs a virtual meeting with chief ministers on Covid-19 lockdown on April 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: During his virtual interaction with chief ministers on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told them the focus should be on "jaan bhi, jahaan bhi" and it is essential for "India's bright future, and prosperous and healthy India", said a statement.
"While announcing the lockdown, I had said 'jaan hai to jahan hai'... Most people in the country understood it and discharged their responsibilities by remaining indoors. And now it is imperative to focus on both aspects, 'Jaan bhi, jahan bhi', for India's bright future, and prosperous and healthy India," Modi said.
When every citizen does his work while keeping both these aspects in mind and follows the government instructions, then it will further strengthen our fight against coronavirus, he said.
Modi's remarks came after the video conference in which most chief ministers sought an extension of the three-week lockdown. The Centre is considering a request made by most states to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown by two more weeks beyond April 14, the government said later.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WATCH: Ambala Residents Shower Sanitation Workers With Flowers for their Fight Against Coronavirus
- Salman Khan's Epic Horseback Ride Sends Former Bigg Boss Contestants Into Meltdown
- Top 10 Most Expensive Cars Sold in India: Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, Rolls-Royce Phantom and More
- Apple And Google Join Hands For COVID Contact Tracing With Smartphones: Here is How it Works
- 'Biased' Delhi Metro Shares Special Connection with Original 'Masakali' on Twitter