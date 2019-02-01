English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jabalpur-Ajmer Express Train Derails Near Jaipur, No Casualties Reported
The engine of the Dayodaya Express overturned and the immediate coach after it derailed near Sanganer railway station -- 15 km south of Jaipur -- around 1 pm.
Rescue and relief works in progress after the Jabalpur-Ajmer Dayodaya Express train derailed at Sanganer Railway Station in Jaipur. (PTI photo)
Jaipur A superfast train between Jabalpur and Ajmer derailed near here on Friday, officials said.
The engine of the Dayodaya Express overturned and the immediate coach after it derailed near Sanganer railway station -- 15 km south of Jaipur -- around 1 pm, a North Western Railway spokesperson said.
No passenger injured in the mishap but there were mild injuries to the driver, police said. "The train was running towards Jaipur junction from Ajmer when the engine derailed and overturned," Sanganer police station incharge Lakhan Khatana said.
The incident led to partial cancellation of three trains and diversion of two others.
The Dayodaya Express has been cancelled between Sheodaspura Padampura and Ajmer stations, while it will run from the former for Jabalpur. The Visakhapatnam-Bhagat Ki Kothi Express will stand cancelled between Sawai Madhopur and Bhagat Ki Kothi station near Jodhpur, the NWR spokesperson said.
The railway authorities have also diverted routes of Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast and Kolkata-Udaipur express, the official added. "Efforts are on to restore the track."
