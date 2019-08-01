Jabalpur Man Who Cancelled Zomato Order for Being Assigned 'Non-Hindu' Rider Gets Police Notice

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh police have decided to initiate ‘preventive action’ against the Jabalpur man who cancelled his Zomato order citing the religion of the delivery executive. The police have sought a written undertaking from the man that he would not spread religious hatred.

On Wednesday, the man, identified as Amit Shukla, took to Twitter and said he had cancelled his Zomato order as they had “allocated a non-Hindu rider”.

However, Zomato took a stand against the post and said that food doesn’t have a religion. Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal also chimed in, saying, “We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values.”

The police said Shukla’s action amounts to hurting religious sentiments and a notice will be sent to him asking him to explain his conduct. Though no formal case has been filed, the police said it had taken suo moto notice of the Twitter post.

"We have issued a notice and it will be served to Amit Shukla. He'll be warned if he tweets anything which is against ideals of Constitution. Action will be taken; he is on surveillance," said Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Amit Singh.

Shukla violated constitutional provisions where there is no place for any kind of untouchability and acts disturbing religious harmony, said Singh.

The notice was issued under section 107 (security for keeping peace) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), Singh added. Under this provision, the police or a magistrate can ask a person to execute a bond if he or she is likely to commit any act that may breach "peace and public tranquility".

The matter was referred to Garha police station under whose limits Shukla's address falls, the SP said.

The post triggered a debate on Twitter while the Muslim delivery executiev, identified as Faiyaz, expressing hurt. "I am hurt, but what can I do... we are poor people," he said.