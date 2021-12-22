Jabalpur: Navy Officer, Who Returned From Turkey, Tests Positive for Covid-19

A merchant navy officer, who recently returned from Turkey, has tested positive for Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district. The officer’s reports came on December 20 following which the authorities were alerted, given the threat posed by the latest Omicron variant. The navy officer had reached Jabalpur from Mumbai via Istanbul, the capital of Turkey.

After reaching Jabalpur by plane on December 12, his health deteriorated and he was then tested at the Virology Lab of the Jabalpur Medical College Hospital.

As per the reports, the 21-year-old has been admitted to the Covid-19 ward of Jabalpur Medical College Hospital, while the laboratory team has sent the officer’s sample to Delhi for genome sequencing test.

The officer had gone to Turkey for his navy training. A few days after returning to his home in Jabalpur, he suffered from the common cold.

Reacting to the situation, the state health department officials have asked the airline company to send an alert to all passengers who were on board the same flight.

The MP Health Department has ordered an immediate deployment of teams at the airports, railway station and bus stand for on-spot testing of the passengers. The teams are taking samples after examining every citizen returning from abroad.

On Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry data said that India has recorded 213 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 15 states and UTs so far. At least 90 people have recovered from the new variant, according to government figures.

