Jabalpur VHP Chief Booked for Administering 500 Fake Remdesivir Injections, CM Orders Stern Action

Jabalpur police on Monday lodged an FIR against the owner of a private hospital in connection to a case involving the selling of fake Remdesivir vials.

City Hospital director and Jabalpur Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief Sarabjeet Singh Mokha was named in the chargesheet. Mokha is accused of sourcing 500 Remdesivir injections from Indore and many covid-19 patients in his hospital were administered the same. Five patients also allegedly died later.

The arrest comes after Gujarat police team raided a factory and busted a pan-India fake Remdesivir injections racket. The police arrested a Jabalpur native and medicine supplier Sapan Jain regarding the case on May 7. Jain’s three shops were sealed and two leading hospitals, including Mokha, were his buyers, Jain told police.

The case was registered against the four under IPC sections 274 (adulteration of drugs), 275 (sale of adulterated drugs), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 420 (cheating), 120-B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) and provisions of the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act, the police said. City Hospital manager Devesh Chaurasia too has been booked by police in the case.

VHP state convener Rajesh Tiwari said Mokka has been relieved from the organisation. However, the VHP Jabalpur unit also has demanded a fair probe from the police. Mokha is at large and police teams are searching for him. Responding to the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said regardless of the accused’s stature, those involved in selling fake medicines will be sternly dealt with and their properties will be attached.

CMHO holds private hospital guilty of negligence

A probe report by Jabalpur Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) held Galaxy Hospital responsible for the death of five covid-19 patients after the hospital’s oxygen supply ended on April 22. The probe reveals the hospital allowed patient admissions beyond its capacity and staffers had fled the spot after the facility’s oxygen supply ran out. The hospital’s covid facility permission has been cancelled and patients under treatment will be discharged after recovery. Jabalpur collector has ordered an FIR against the hospital, officials said.

(With inputs from Pratik Awasthi in Jabalpur)

