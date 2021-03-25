'Jabariya Retired': IPS Amitabh Thakur Tweets Nameplate Outside Residence, Image Goes Viral

Controversial IPS officer Amitabh Thakur who had been given a forceful voluntary retirement by the Uttar Pradesh government is back in news again. This time, for writing ‘Jabariya Retired’ (forcefully retired) on a name plate outside his residence in the Gomti Nagar area of the state capital and tweeting an image of the same that has now gone viral on social media.

Thakur was given forceful VRS along with two other IPS officers recently in ‘public interest’ by the Yogi Adityanath-led dispensation in Uttar Pradesh with the Centre’s approval. The state government claimed the move was a part of its policy of zero tolerance towards indiscipline and corruption. Besides Thakur, a 1992-batch officer, Rakesh Shankar and Rajesh Krishna of 2005 and 2006 batches, respectively, were also shown the down. This was, so far, the biggest action taken against IPS officers in recent times.

Thakur has grabbed headlines a number of times for all the wrong reasons. His feud with Samajwadi Party patriarch and former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav was known to all. He was also involved several other controversies, including a disproportionate assets case, and was suspended twice. Further, he was not given promotion due to a pending investigation. Known for his contentious responses to many sensitive issues, Thakur was last posted as inspector general of Rules and Manual department.

Originally from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, Thakur is also a writer, poet and RTI activist. He had once filed a case of intimidation against Mulayam Singh Yadav, following the then SP government registered a case against him. Many departmental actions have also been taken against him. He has spoken out several times against the deteriorating law and order during Adityanath’s rule.