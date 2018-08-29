GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jabir Moti, Pak National Arrested on Money Laundering Charges, to be Produced in UK Court Today

Moti was arrested by officials of the Charring Cross Police Station in London.

Manoj Gupta | CNN-News18

Updated:August 29, 2018, 5:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jabir Moti, Pak National Arrested on Money Laundering Charges, to be Produced in UK Court Today
Jabir Moti (Image: News18)
Loading...
New Delhi: Jabir Moti will be produced before the Westminster magistrates' court on Tuesday. The London Police arrested Moti from Hilton Hotel on Friday.

Moti was arrested by officials of the Charring Cross Police Station in London.

India had made requests for Moti’s arrest earlier. He is allegedly involved in drug smuggling, extortion and other criminal activities.

According to sources, Moti is involved in investments spanning across the Middle East, UK, Europe, Africa, countries of the South East Asia and Pakistan.

Of late, Moti was also looking for dual nationality status in Barabudur and Antigua and Dominican Republic and a permanent resident status in Hungary. Jabir Moti also holds a ten-year visa in the UK.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know

Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 13
    gold
  • 21
    SILVER
  • 26
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 60
Loading...