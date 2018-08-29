Jabir Moti, Pak National Arrested on Money Laundering Charges, to be Produced in UK Court Today

Jabir Moti will be produced before the Westminster magistrates' court on Tuesday. The London Police arrested Moti from Hilton Hotel on Friday.Moti was arrested by officials of the Charring Cross Police Station in London.India had made requests for Moti’s arrest earlier. He is allegedly involved in drug smuggling, extortion and other criminal activities.According to sources, Moti is involved in investments spanning across the Middle East, UK, Europe, Africa, countries of the South East Asia and Pakistan.Of late, Moti was also looking for dual nationality status in Barabudur and Antigua and Dominican Republic and a permanent resident status in Hungary. Jabir Moti also holds a ten-year visa in the UK.