JAC 10th Result 2018: Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result Released. Check Score on jac.nic.in
The Jharkhand Class 10th Result 2018, Jharkhand Secondary Result 2018, JAC 10th Result 2018 published on jac.nic.in at 4 pm today.
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
JAC 10th Result 2018 | The JAC 10th Result 2018, JAC Matric Result 2018 announced today at 4:00 pm by the Jharkhand Academic Council. The Jharkhand Class 10th Result 2018, Jharkhand Secondary Result 2018, JAC 10th Result 2018 published on jac.nic.in.
The Jharkhand Academic Council conducted the JAC Class 10th examination for from March 8-21. Apart from checking it on online, candidates can check their JAC Matric Result 2018, Jharkhand 10th Result 2018, JAC 10th Result 2018 on these websites as well examresults.net/jharkhand, results.gov.in, jharkhand.indiaresults.com
How to check JAC 10th Result 2018, Jharkhand Board Result 2018
Step 1: Log on to the official website jac.nic.in
Step 2: Look for a tab which says JAC 10th Result 2018, JAC Matric Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the tab Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2018, Jharkhand 10th Result 2018
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Download the Jharkhand Result 2018 and take a printout for future reference
The Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results 2018 are one of the most highly anticipated results in the state as the students will be able to select their choice of streams Arts, Science & Commerce based on JAC Class 10th Result 2018. Around 4,31,734 candidates appeared for the JAC class 10 exams in 954 exam centres this year. In 2017, the Jharkhand Matric Results were declared on 20 June. For the academic year 2015-2016, the Jharkhand 10th Result was declared on 30 May 2016.
The Jharkhand Academic Council conducted the JAC Class 10th examination for from March 8-21. Apart from checking it on online, candidates can check their JAC Matric Result 2018, Jharkhand 10th Result 2018, JAC 10th Result 2018 on these websites as well examresults.net/jharkhand, results.gov.in, jharkhand.indiaresults.com
