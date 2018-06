JAC 10th Result 2018: Jharkhand Board Matric Result Released on jac.nic.in, Pass Percentage 59.48%

10th Result

The, JAC 10th Class Result 2018 declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council today at 4:00 pm. The Jharkhand Classis also commonly known as the JAC Secondary Result 2018, Jharkhand 10th Result 2018 hosted on jac.nic.in The Jharkhand Academic Council conducted the JAC Class 10th examination for the year 201-18 from March 8-21. This year, around 7,48,103 candidates have appeared for the Jharkhand Board exams in class 10 and 12. Students can check theirJharkhand 10th Result 2018,How to checkStep 1: Log on to the official website jac.nic.in Step 2: Look for a tab which saysStep 3: Click on the tab Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2018Step 4: Enter your roll numberStep 5: Download the Jharkhand 10th Result 2018 and take a printout for future referenceThe Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results 2018 are one of the most highly anticipated results in the state as the students will be able to select their choice ofArts, Science & Commerce based on JAC Class 10th Result 2018. Around 4,31,734 candidates appeared for the JAC class 10 exams in 954 exam centres this year. In 2017, the Jharkhand Matric Results were declared on 20 June. For the academic year 2015-2016, the Jharkhand 10th Result was declared on 30 May, 2016.