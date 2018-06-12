GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
JAC 10th Result 2018 Released on jac.nic.in: How to Check Online

The Jharkhand Academic Council has issued a notification that the JAC 10th Result 2018, Jharkhand 10th Result 2018 announced today (June 12) at 4:00 pm.

News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2018, 4:39 PM IST
JAC 10th Result 2018 Released on jac.nic.in: How to Check Online
(Image: News18.com)
JAC 10th Result 2018 | The Jharkhand Academic Council has issued a notification that the JAC 10th Result 2018, Jharkhand 10th Result 2018 announced by today (June 12) at 4:00 pm. The Jharkhand Class 10th Result,  JAC Secondary Result 2018, Jharkhand Matric Result 2018 will be hosted on jac.nic.in by the Jharkhand Academic Council.

For the year 2017-18, the Jharkhand Academic Council conducted the Class 10th examination from March 8-21. Around 7,48,103 candidates have appeared for the Jharkhand Board exams in class 10 and 12. Students are asked to keep a sharp eye on these websites as well to check their JAC Matric Result 2018  Jharkhand 10th Result 2018,  JAC 10th Result 2018 examresults.net/jharkhandresults.gov.injharkhand.indiaresults.com
Jharkhand Board Result 2018 (JAC)
Steps to check JAC 10th Result 2018

Step 1: Log on to the official website jac.nic.in

Step 2: Look for a tab which says  JAC 10th Result 2018, JAC Matric Result 2018,  Jharkhand 10th Result 2018

Step 3: Click on the tab  Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2018

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Download the  Jharkhand 10th Result 2018 and take a printout for future reference

The Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results 2018 are one of the most highly anticipated results in the state as the students will be able to select their choice of streams Arts, Science & Commerce based on JAC Class 10th Result 2018. Around 4,31,734 candidates appeared for the JAC class 10 exams in 954 exam centres this year. In 2017, the Jharkhand Matric Results were declared on 20 June. For the academic year 2015-2016, the Jharkhand 10th Result was declared on 30 May 2016.

 

| Edited by: Puja Menon
