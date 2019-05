JAC 10th Result 2019 Announced at jac.nic.in, Find Details Here

The Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi released the JAC 10th Result 2019 or the Jharkhand 10th Results. The JAC 10th Result 2019, Jharkhand 10th Result 2019, JAC Matric Result 2019 was declared today. The Jharkhand result for class 10th students was released at the Jharkhand Academic Council’s official website jac.nic.in On May 14, the Jharkhand 12th Result 2019, Jharkhand Board Result 2019, Jharkhand Class 12th Result 2019. Candidates, who appeared for the class 10 Jharkhand Board Exam from February 20 to March 9, can check their JAC 10th Result 2019 and also download the scorecard from the JAC’s homepage.Step 1. Visit the Jharkhand Academic Council’s official website jac.nic.in Step 2. Search for a URL saying JAC 10th ResultStep 3. Click on it, you will be redirected on a new windowStep 4. Enter the required detailsStep 5. Click submit buttonStep 6. Your JAC 10th Result 2019, Jharkhand 10th Result, JAC Matric Result will be displayedStep 7. Download and take a print out of the provisional resultThe JAC 10th Result 2019, JAC Matric Result can also checked at the below two private websites: examresults.net Approximately 4.5 Lakh candidates appeared in the class 10 board examinations for the 2018-2019 academic batch. For the previous year, the JAC 10th Result was declared on May 12 and 59.48% was the recorded passing percentage.