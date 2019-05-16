Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

JAC 10th Result 2019: Jharkhand Board Announces Class 10 Result at jac.nic.in. Check Direct Link

The JAC 12th result 2019 or Jharkhand Board class 12 results has been released by the Jharkhand Academic Council’s on its official website jac.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 16, 2019, 1:47 PM IST
JAC 10th Result 2019: Jharkhand Board Announces Class 10 Result at jac.nic.in. Check Direct Link
Image for representation.
Loading...
JAC 10th Result 2019 | The Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi has announced the JAC 10th Result 2019, Jharkhand 10th Result 2019 today, i.e. May 16 (Thursday). The JAC 10th Result 2019, Jharkhand 10th Result 2019, JAC Matric Result 2019 was announced by the Jharkhand Academic Council board on their official website jac.nic.in.

On Tuesday, the Jharkhand 12th Result 2019, Jharkhand Board Result 2019, Jharkhand Class 12th Result 2019 was announced. Candidates, who appeared for the class 10 Jharkhand Board Exam from February 20 to March 9, can check their JAC 10th Result 2019 on the official website and also download the scorecard from the JAC’s homepage.





Steps to download JAC 10th Result 2019, Jharkhand 10th Result 2019
1. Logon to the Jharkhand Academic Council’s official website www.jac.nic.in
2. Search for JAC 10th Result 2019
3. Click on Jharkhand 10th Result 2019, you will be redirected on a new window
4. Enter the required details to get your Jharkhand Class 10th Result 2019
5. Click submit button
6. Your JAC 10th Result 2019, Jharkhand 10th Result, JAC Matric Result will be displayed
7. Download and take a print out of your Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2019

The JAC 10th Result 2019, JAC Matric Result can also checked at these websites- examresults.net, indiaresults.com

Approximately, 4.5 Lakh candidates appeared in the class 10 board examinations for the 2018-2019 academic year.
Keywords: JAC 10th Result 2019, 2019 JAC 10th Result date, Jharkhand 10th Result, JAC Matric Result, 2019 JAC 10th Result declaration, Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC, jac.nic.in, Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2019, Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2019


