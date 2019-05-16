English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JAC 10th Result 2019: Jharkhand Board Announces Class 10 Result at jac.nic.in. Check Direct Link
The JAC 12th result 2019 or Jharkhand Board class 12 results has been released by the Jharkhand Academic Council’s on its official website jac.nic.in.
Image for representation.
Loading...
JAC 10th Result 2019 | The Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi has announced the JAC 10th Result 2019, Jharkhand 10th Result 2019 today, i.e. May 16 (Thursday). The JAC 10th Result 2019, Jharkhand 10th Result 2019, JAC Matric Result 2019 was announced by the Jharkhand Academic Council board on their official website jac.nic.in.
On Tuesday, the Jharkhand 12th Result 2019, Jharkhand Board Result 2019, Jharkhand Class 12th Result 2019 was announced. Candidates, who appeared for the class 10 Jharkhand Board Exam from February 20 to March 9, can check their JAC 10th Result 2019 on the official website and also download the scorecard from the JAC’s homepage.
Steps to download JAC 10th Result 2019, Jharkhand 10th Result 2019
1. Logon to the Jharkhand Academic Council’s official website www.jac.nic.in
2. Search for JAC 10th Result 2019
3. Click on Jharkhand 10th Result 2019, you will be redirected on a new window
4. Enter the required details to get your Jharkhand Class 10th Result 2019
5. Click submit button
6. Your JAC 10th Result 2019, Jharkhand 10th Result, JAC Matric Result will be displayed
7. Download and take a print out of your Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2019
The JAC 10th Result 2019, JAC Matric Result can also checked at these websites- examresults.net, indiaresults.com
Approximately, 4.5 Lakh candidates appeared in the class 10 board examinations for the 2018-2019 academic year.
Keywords: JAC 10th Result 2019, 2019 JAC 10th Result date, Jharkhand 10th Result, JAC Matric Result, 2019 JAC 10th Result declaration, Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC, jac.nic.in, Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2019, Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2019
On Tuesday, the Jharkhand 12th Result 2019, Jharkhand Board Result 2019, Jharkhand Class 12th Result 2019 was announced. Candidates, who appeared for the class 10 Jharkhand Board Exam from February 20 to March 9, can check their JAC 10th Result 2019 on the official website and also download the scorecard from the JAC’s homepage.
Steps to download JAC 10th Result 2019, Jharkhand 10th Result 2019
1. Logon to the Jharkhand Academic Council’s official website www.jac.nic.in
2. Search for JAC 10th Result 2019
3. Click on Jharkhand 10th Result 2019, you will be redirected on a new window
4. Enter the required details to get your Jharkhand Class 10th Result 2019
5. Click submit button
6. Your JAC 10th Result 2019, Jharkhand 10th Result, JAC Matric Result will be displayed
7. Download and take a print out of your Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2019
The JAC 10th Result 2019, JAC Matric Result can also checked at these websites- examresults.net, indiaresults.com
Approximately, 4.5 Lakh candidates appeared in the class 10 board examinations for the 2018-2019 academic year.
Keywords: JAC 10th Result 2019, 2019 JAC 10th Result date, Jharkhand 10th Result, JAC Matric Result, 2019 JAC 10th Result declaration, Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC, jac.nic.in, Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2019, Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2019
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Teased Ahead of Launch, Unveils Exhaust Sound Note
- Meet Karan Singh Grover, the New Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- Did Varys Try to Poison Daenerys Targaryen in this Scene of 'Game of Thrones'?
- Don't Compare Kohli's IPL Captaincy Record with That of India: Ganguly
- Croatia Legend Igor Stimac Appointed New Coach of India's Men Football Team
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results