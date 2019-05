JAC 10th Result 2019: Jharkhand Board Announces Class 10 Result at jac.nic.in. Check Direct Link

The Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi has announced the JAC 10th Result 2019, Jharkhand 10th Result 2019 today, i.e. May 16 (Thursday). The JAC 10th Result 2019, Jharkhand 10th Result 2019, JAC Matric Result 2019 was announced by the Jharkhand Academic Council board on their official website jac.nic.in On Tuesday, the Jharkhand 12th Result 2019, Jharkhand Board Result 2019, Jharkhand Class 12th Result 2019 was announced. Candidates, who appeared for the class 10 Jharkhand Board Exam from February 20 to March 9, can check their JAC 10th Result 2019 on the official website and also download the scorecard from the JAC’s homepage.Steps to download JAC 10th Result 2019, Jharkhand 10th Result 20191. Logon to the Jharkhand Academic Council’s official website www.jac.nic.in2. Search for JAC 10th Result 20193. Click on Jharkhand 10th Result 2019, you will be redirected on a new window4. Enter the required details to get your Jharkhand Class 10th Result 20195. Click submit button6. Your JAC 10th Result 2019, Jharkhand 10th Result, JAC Matric Result will be displayed7. Download and take a print out of your Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2019The JAC 10th Result 2019, JAC Matric Result can also checked at these websites- examresults.net Approximately, 4.5 Lakh candidates appeared in the class 10 board examinations for the 2018-2019 academic year.Keywords: JAC 10th Result 2019, 2019 JAC 10th Result date, Jharkhand 10th Result, JAC Matric Result, 2019 JAC 10th Result declaration, Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC, jac.nic.in, Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2019, Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2019