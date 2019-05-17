Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

JAC 10th Result 2019: Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results Declared at jac.nic.in, Find Details Here

The JAC 12th result 2019 or Jharkhand Board class 12 results has been released by the Jharkhand Academic Council’s on its official website jac.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 17, 2019, 7:19 AM IST
JAC 10th Result 2019: Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results Declared at jac.nic.in, Find Details Here
(Image: News18.com)
JAC 10th Result 2019 | The Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi released the JAC 10th Result 2019 or the Jharkhand 10th Results. The JAC 10th Result 2019, Jharkhand 10th Result 2019, JAC Matric Result 2019 was declared today. The Jharkhand result for class 10th students was released at the Jharkhand Academic Council’s official website jac.nic.in.

On May 14, the Jharkhand 12th Result 2019, Jharkhand Board Result 2019, Jharkhand Class 12th Result 2019. Candidates, who appeared for the class 10 Jharkhand Board Exam from February 20 to March 9, can check their JAC 10th Result 2019 and also download the scorecard from the JAC’s homepage.





Steps to download JAC 10th Result 2019, Jharkhand 10th Result 2019

Step 1. Visit the Jharkhand Academic Council’s official website jac.nic.in
Step 2. Search for a URL saying JAC 10th Result
Step 3. Click on it, you will be redirected on a new window
Step 4. Enter the required details
Step 5. Click submit button
Step 6. Your JAC 10th Result 2019, Jharkhand 10th Result, JAC Matric Result will be displayed
Step 7. Download and take a print out of the provisional result

The JAC 10th Result 2019, JAC Matric Result can also checked at the below two private websites: examresults.net, indiaresults.com

Approximately 4.5 Lakh candidates appeared in the class 10 board examinations for the 2018-2019 academic batch. For the previous year, the JAC 10th Result was declared on May 12 and 59.48% was the recorded passing percentage.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
