JAC 10th Result 2020 Released at jacresults.nic.in: Direct Link to Check Jharkhand Board Class 10 Matric Results

JAC 10th Result 2020 | The Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2020 has been announced by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). All students, who had appeared for the examination conducted in the month of February can check their score and download the provisional marksheet from these websites - jac.nic.in jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.nic.in, result.nic in, examresults.net.
Follow the latest updates on Jharkhand Board JAC 10th Result 2020 on News18 live blog
Students can directly check their JAC 10th Matric result 2020 by registering below:
All students should keep their admit card handy while checking the result. As they will be asked to enter the credentials for opening the result page. In case, a student has misplaced or lost his/her admit card, then it can be downloaded easily from board's official website.
How to check the JAC 10th result online
- Step 1. Visit to any websites mentioned above to check Jharkhand JAC Class 10 Result 2020
- Step 2. Click on the JAC 10th Result 2020 link available on the homepage
- Step 3. A new page will appear where candidates will have to enter the login details when asked
- Step 4. Click on the submit button
- Step 5. The result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
- Step 6. Download the result for future reference
All students should note that they need to score a minimum of 33 percent overall to clear the board examinations. Candidates also have to score a minimum 33 marks in each subject. In case a student fails to do so then he/she will have to appear for reevaluation. The details about the same will be issued by the board days after the results are announced.
Candidates need to download and keep a hard copy of the provisional mark sheets for the time being. As the original mark sheets will only be issued after the Covid-19 pandemic is under control. The JAC 10th result 2020 mark sheets will be provided by affiliated schools.