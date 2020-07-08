JAC 10th Result 2020 Released at jacresults.nic.in: Direct Link to Check Jharkhand Board Class 10 Matric Results

JAC 10th Result 2020 | The Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2020 has been announced by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). All students, who had appeared for the examination conducted in the month of February can check their score and download the provisional marksheet from these websites - jac.nic.in jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.nic.in, result.nic in, examresults.net.

Students can directly check their JAC 10th Matric result 2020 by registering below:

All students should keep their admit card handy while checking the result. As they will be asked to enter the credentials for opening the result page. In case, a student has misplaced or lost his/her admit card, then it can be downloaded easily from board's official website.

How to check the JAC 10th result online