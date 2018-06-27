English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
JAC 12th Arts Result 2018: Jharkhand Board to Declare Results Soon at jharresults.nic.in
The JAC Jharkhand Academic Council will host the JAC 12th Arts Result 2018, Jharkhand Class 12 Arts Result 2018, Jharkhand 12th Arts Result 2018 on jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
JAC 12th Arts Result 2018 | The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the JAC 12th Arts Result 2018 also known as Jharkhand Intermediate Result 2018 on June 27 (today) at 3 pm. The JAC Jharkhand Academic Council will host the JAC 12th Arts Result 2018 or Jharkhand Class 12 Arts Result 2018 on jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in.
The JAC Intermediate Exams 2018 were held from 8 March to 3 April. Apart from the official website, Jharkhand 12th Arts Result 2018 will be announced on these websites examresults.net/jharkhand, jharkhand.indiaresults.com. Around 3.17 lakh students who have appeared for the examination can check the JAC Result 2018 here.
How to check JAC 12th Arts Result 2018:
Step 1: Click on the official website
Step 2: Look for the tab Jharkhand 12th Arts Result 2018, JAC Intermediate Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link JAC Class 12 Arts Result 2018, Jharkhand Intermediate Result 2018
Step 4: Enter Roll Number
Step 5: Download the JAC 12th Arts Result for future reference
The JAC announced on the Class 12 Science & Commerce stream results on June 7. Total 93,781 students applied for the JAC inter Science exams out of which 92,405 appeared. In Science stream, the total students passed is 44,677 out of which 16618 scored 1st division marks, 26,337 scored 2nd division marks and 1,711 scores 3rd division marks. The overall pass percentage in Science stream is 48.34%. Palamau topped among districts with 65.17% students passing in Science stream. Around 40,244 became successful in the Class 12 Commerce stream examination out of the 40,925 registered candidates. The pass percentage of the commerce stream is 67.49 per cent. A total of 6,127 students have received the first division, 18,266 students registered for the second division and 2,770 for the third division.
Students can check their Jharkhand Class 12th Results 2018 on Mobile - SMS
SMS - RESULT<space>JAC12<space>ROLL CODE + ROLL NO - Send it to 56263
