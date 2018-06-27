English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
JAC 12th Arts Result 2018 LIVE: Jharkhand Board Announced Class 12th Arts Result at jharresults.nic.in. 76.62% Pass
The Jharkhand Board JAC announced class 12th arts Result 2018 on its official website at jharresults.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
JAC 12th Arts Result 2018 | The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the JAC 12th Arts Result 2018 or Jharkhand Intermediate Result 2018 on June 27 (today) at 2:10 pm. The JAC 12th Arts Result 2018 or Jharkhand Intermediate Result 2018 will be made available by JAC Jharkhand Academic Council at jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in.
The JAC Intermediate Exams 2018 were held from 8 March to 3 April. The Jharkhand Academic Council is responsible to conduct the Jharkhand Intermediate Exams 2018. Apart from the official website, Jharkhand 12th Arts Result 2018 can be accessed at the websites mentioned below:
examresults.net/jharkhand
jharkhand.indiaresults.com
Around 3.17 lakh students who have appeared for the examination can check the JAC Result 2018 here.
The overall pass percentage is at 76.62%.
Number of students who scored a First Division: 12430
Number of students appeared: 1.83 lakh
How to check JAC 12th Arts Result 2018:
Step 1: Click on the official website jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in
Step 2: Find the tab that says 'Jharkhand 12th Arts Result 2018', 'JAC Intermediate Result 2018'
Step 3: Click on the link JAC Class 12 Arts Result 2018, Jharkhand Intermediate Result 2018
Step 4: Fill in your Roll Number
Step 5: Download the JAC 12th Arts Result for your future reference
Students can check their Jharkhand Class 12th Results 2018 on Mobile - SMS
SMS - RESULT<space>JAC12<space>ROLL CODE + ROLL NO - Send it to 56263
JAC announced on the Class 12 Science & Commerce stream results on June 7. Total 93,781 for the JAC inter Science exams out of which 92,405 appeared. In Science stream, the total students passed is 44,677 out of which 16618 scored 1st division marks, 26,337 scored 2nd division marks and 1,711 scores 3rd division marks. The overall pass percentage in Science stream is 48.34%. Palamau topped among with 65.17% students passing in Science stream.
Around 40,244 became successful in the Class 12 Commerce stream examination out of the 40,925 registered candidates. The pass percentage of the commerce stream is 67.49 per cent. A total of 6,127 students have received the first division, 18,266 students registered for the second division and 2,770 for the third division.
