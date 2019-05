JAC 12th Result 2019 Announced: Jharkhand Board 12th Science, Commerce Results Out at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the Class 12th Result 2019 for Science and Commerce Stream on May 14 at 5pm. The JAC Jharkhand Academic Council announced JAC 12th Result 2019, JAC Result 2019, Jharkhand Class 12 Result 2019 on the official sites jacresults.com jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in . This year, 3.15 lakh candidates had appeared for Jharkhand Board Intermediate Exam 2019 that was conducted from March 8 to March 27.All the students who have appeared for JAC Class 12 examination 2019 can also check their JAC 12th Result 2019, JAC 12th Commerce Result 2019, JAC 12th Science Result 2019 at examresults.net results.gov.in and indiaresults.com Step 1: Visit any of the official JAC website, jacresults.com jac.nic.in or jac.jharkhand.gov.in Step 2: Click on the result link for JAC 12th Result 2019, JAC Annual Intermediate Science Examination 2019 for Class 12 Science resultsStep 3: Click on the result link for Annual Intermediate Commerce Examination 2019 for Class 12 Commerce resultsStep 4: You will be directed to a new pageStep 5: Enter the required details like JAC 12th Result 2019, Jharkhand 12th Result 2019 roll number, school codeStep 6: Click submit to check Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2019Step 7: Download the Class 12 Science, Commerce Result and keep it for future use.Last year, 3,00,00 students appeared for JAC 12th Examination 2018 in Science Stream, and 61.49% students passed the examination, whereas 40,244 students appeared for JAC 12thCommerce Examination 2018 and 67.49 % passed the examination.The students will receive JAC Class 12 Result Mark sheet from their respective schools.