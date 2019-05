JAC 12th Result 2019: Jharkhand Board Announces Class 12th Arts Result at jharresults.nic.in; Check Right Here

| The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the JAC Result 2019, JAC class 12th Arts Result 2019 also known as Jharkhand Intermediate Result 2019 or JAC Inter Result 2019 today (May 21).It released JAC 12th Arts Result 2019, JAC 12th Arts Stream Result 2019, JAC 12th Result 2019, Jharkhand board Result 2019 on its official website jharresults.nic.in . The Jharkhand Academic Council conducted the Jharkhand Intermediate Exams for the academic year 2019-19 from 20th February to 9th March.The JAC 12th Result 2019 for arts stream was officially declared on this website by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi. Students are advised to keepo their roll number handy as they can now check their JAC 12th Result 2019, Jharkhand Result 2019, Jharkhand Board Result 2019, Jharkhand Class 12 Result 2019, Jharkhand Class 12 Arts Result 2019 on these websites as well examresults.net/jharkhand Step 1: Click on the official website jharresults.nic.in Step 2: Look for the tab which says JAC 12th Result 2019, JAC Result 2019Step 3: Click on the link which says Jharkhand 12th Arts Result 2019, Jharkhand Board Result 2019Step 4: Enter Your Roll NumberStep 5: Download the JAC 12th Result 2019, JAC 12th Arts Stream Result 2019