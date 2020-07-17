JAC 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Arts, Commerce & Science Results to be Released Today at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Event Highlights
- Over 2.3 Lakh Students Waiting
- Check Result via SMS
- About Jharkhand Academic Council
- Evaluation Process Delayed Due to Covid-19
- Where to Check 12th Results
- JAC 12th Result 2020 to be Out Today
- Last Year's Data
- How to check via SMS
- How to Check Online
- How Will the Results be Declared
- JAC 12th Result 2020 Today
- JAC 12th Result Date and Time
The JAC class 12 results will be announced at the Jharkhand board's head office in Ranchi by state education minister Jagarnath Mahto in the presence of Singh. At least 6.21 lakh students had appeared for the board exams under JAC this year at 1,410 centres.
JAC 12th Results 2020 Date and Time: Jharkhand Board Arts, Commerce & Science Results to be Out at jacresults.com
JAC 12th Result 2020: The Jharkhand Board will declare the results for Class 12 exams on July 17 (today) at 1pm, JAC Chairman Arvind Prasad Singh said. The JAC 12th result 2020 will be released on the…
JAC 12th Result 2020 to be Released Today at jacresults.com: When and Where to Check Jharkhand Board Scores
JAC 12th Result 2020: After the results are announced, over 2.34 lakh students who had appeared in the JAC 12th Board Exams 2020, can check their results at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com and…
JAC 12th Result 2020: About Jharkhand Academic Council | The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) was formed in 2003 to conduct board examinations for schools that earlier came under Bihar Board in unified Bihar-Jharkhand. In the past 16 years, the council has failed to cross a pass percentage of 70 per cent in Science. In commerce, the pass percentage has varied from 65-75 per cent.
JAC 12th Result 2020: Evaluation Process Delayed Due to Covid-19 | This year, Jharkhand 12th Board Exams were held from February 10-28. Earlier, the evaluation process for JAC class 12 exams was to begin from March 20 but it got deferred due to the coronavirus outbreak. Finally, the evaluation process began on May 28 keeping all safety protocols in mind.
JAC 12th Result 2020: Where to Check | After the Jharkhand Class 12 results are announced, over 2.34 lakh students who had appeared in the JAC 12th Board Exams 2020, can check their results at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.
JAC Class 12 Result 2020: How to check via SMS | Usually, the official websites either crash or become unresponsive due to heavy traffic at the time of the declaration of results. However, students shouldn't panic as they can receive their scores on their phones via SMS. To get your JAC Intermediate result via SMS, students are required to send a message in the following format to 56263:
RESULTJAC12ROLL CODE + ROLL NOREGISTRATION NUMBER
JAC 12th Result 2020: How to Check Online | Follow the steps given below to understand hthe method to check the JAC Class 12 results online
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Board at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in
Step 2: Enter your roll number in the field provided
Step 3: Click 'Submit' to view JAC 12th Result 2020
Step 4: Download your result
Step 5: Save the Jharkhand 12th Result 2020 for future reference
JAC 12th Result 2020 Date and Time | The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to declare the results of Class 12 board examination for Arts, Science and Commerce streams today at 1 pm. Once the JAC 12th results are declared, students can check their scores on jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
JAC Class 12 Result 2020: How to check via SMS
Usually, the official websites either crash or become unresponsive due to heavy traffic at the time of the declaration of results. However, students shouldn't panic as they can receive their scores on their phones via SMS. To get your JAC Intermediate result via SMS, students are required to send a message in the following format to 56263:
RESULTJAC12ROLL CODE + ROLL NOREGISTRATION NUMBER
JAC 12th Result 2020: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Board at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in
Step 2: Enter your roll number in the field provided
Step 3: Click 'Submit' to view JAC 12th Result 2020
Step 4: Download your result
Step 5: Save the Jharkhand 12th Result 2020 for future reference
The JAC 12th results were expected to be announced by the first week of May, but suffered a delay due to a sudden spike in the coronavirus cases across the country.
The Jharkhand Board had conducted the class 12 exams from March 8 to March 27. The Board's evaluation process suffered a setback due to the spread of COVID-19 virus and nationwide lockdown. Thus, the Jharkhand Board postponed the evaluation procedure till April 1. The evaluation of examination papers was further delayed as the lockdown was extended in light of the surge in Covid-19 cases.
Earlier, JAC Chairman Arvind Prasad Singh had said that the evaluation process of Class 12 answer sheets was completed in the first week of July, and that the Jharkhand board will declare the Class 12 results by July end.
However, Singh confirmed on Thursday that the Class 12 result will be announced on July 17.
Last year, in the JAC Class 12 Science stream, 57 percent students cleared the exam, whereas, in the Commerce stream, the pass percentage was 70.44 percent. A total of 93,781 students in Science registered for the exam of which 92,405 had appeared.
About Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC):
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) was formed in 2003 to conduct board examinations for schools that earlier came under Bihar Board in unified Bihar-Jharkhand. In the past 16 years, the council has failed to cross a pass percentage of 70 percent in Science. In commerce, the pass percentage has varied from 65-75 percent.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Real Madrid Claim La Liga 2019-20 Title as Karim Benzema Brace Helps Los Blancos Beat Villarreal
- PETA Says Protect Cows This Raksha Bandhan, Twitter Says Rakhis are Not Made of Leather
- You Can't Take Eyes Off David Warner's Adorable Daughters Dancing to Akshay Kumar's Bala Song
- With No Jobs in Hand, Football Coaches Forced to Sell Vegetables and Kebabs Amid Covid-19
- Hosts in 2014, UAE Are Prepared to Host IPL Again After BCCI Nod - Report