 JAC 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Arts, Commerce & Science Results to be Released Today at jac.jharkhand.gov.in - News18

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

JAC 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Arts, Commerce & Science Results to be Released Today at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

News18.com | July 17, 2020, 9:00 AM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

JAC 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to declare the results for Class 12 board examination for Arts, Science and Commerce streams today (Friday, July 17) at 1 pm. "We will announce the results of Class 12 board exams on Friday. The results will be out at 1 pm,” JAC Chairman Arvind Prasad Singh said on Thursday. Once the JAC 12th results are declared, students can check their scores on jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. Apart from the official websites, students can directly check their JAC 12th results on the News18 portal.

The JAC class 12 results will be announced at the Jharkhand board's head office in Ranchi by state education minister Jagarnath Mahto in the presence of Singh. At least 6.21 lakh students had appeared for the board exams under JAC this year at 1,410 centres.
Read More
Jul 17, 2020 9:00 am (IST)

Jharkhand Board Results 2020: JAC 10th Result Declared on July 8 | JAC 10th Result was declared on July 8 in which 75.01 per cent students successfully passed the exams. 

Jul 17, 2020 8:57 am (IST)

JAC 12th Result 2020: Over 2.3 Lakh Students Waiting | Over 2.34 lakh students had appeared in the JAC 12th exams this year, which were held in February. The Jharkhand Class 12 Results will be officially announced today at 1 pm.

Jul 17, 2020 8:51 am (IST)

JAC 12th Results 2020 Date and Time: Jharkhand Board Arts, Commerce & Science Results to be Out at jacresults.com

JAC 12th Result 2020: The Jharkhand Board will declare the results for Class 12 exams on July 17 (today) at 1pm, JAC Chairman Arvind Prasad Singh said. The JAC 12th result 2020 will be released on the…

Jul 17, 2020 8:48 am (IST)

JAC 12th Result 2020: Check Result via SMS | Students facing internet connectivity issues are need not to worry as they can check their Jharkhand Class 12 Results through SMS service. 

SMS - RESULT<space>JAC12<space>ROLL CODE + ROLL NO and send it to to 56263

Jul 17, 2020 8:43 am (IST)

JAC 12th Result 2020 | Soon after the announcement of Jharkhand 12th Results, the JAC official website may become slow or unresponsive due to heavy traffic. Hence, students are advised not to panic and keep retry to refresh the page. 

Jul 17, 2020 8:37 am (IST)

JAC 12th Result 2020 to be Released Today at jacresults.com: When and Where to Check Jharkhand Board Scores

JAC 12th Result 2020: After the results are announced, over 2.34 lakh students who had appeared in the JAC 12th Board Exams 2020, can check their results at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com and…

Jul 17, 2020 8:32 am (IST)

JAC 12th Result 2020: About Jharkhand Academic Council | The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) was formed in 2003 to conduct board examinations for schools that earlier came under Bihar Board in unified Bihar-Jharkhand. In the past 16 years, the council has failed to cross a pass percentage of 70 per cent in Science. In commerce, the pass percentage has varied from 65-75 per cent.

Jul 17, 2020 8:26 am (IST)

JAC 12th Result 2020: Evaluation Process Delayed Due to Covid-19 | This year, Jharkhand 12th Board Exams were held from February 10-28. Earlier, the evaluation process for JAC class 12 exams was to begin from March 20 but it got deferred due to the coronavirus outbreak. Finally, the evaluation process began on May 28 keeping all safety protocols in mind.

Jul 17, 2020 8:24 am (IST)

JAC 12th Result 2020: Where to Check | After the Jharkhand Class 12 results are announced, over 2.34 lakh students who had appeared in the JAC 12th Board Exams 2020, can check their results at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in

Jul 17, 2020 8:19 am (IST)

JAC 12th Result 2020 | Class 12 Jharkhand board exam results will be announced at the Jharkhand board's Headquarters in Ranchi by State Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto in the presence of JAC officials.

Jul 17, 2020 8:14 am (IST)

JAC 12th Result 2020 to be Out Today | The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will finally announce the results of Class 12 Jharkhand board exams for all three streams - Arts, Science and Commerce - today at 1pm. Over 2.34 lakh students had appeared for the 12th board exams this year. 

Jul 17, 2020 2:03 am (IST)

Students can directly check their JAC 12th Result 2020 by registering below:

Jul 17, 2020 2:02 am (IST)

JAC 12th Result 2020: Last Year's Data | Last year, in the JAC Class 12 Science stream, 57 percent students cleared the exam, whereas, in the Commerce stream, the pass percentage was 70.44 percent. A total of 93,781 students in Science registered for the exam of which 92,405 had appeared.

Jul 17, 2020 2:00 am (IST)

JAC Class 12 Result 2020: How to check via SMS | Usually, the official websites either crash or become unresponsive due to heavy traffic at the time of the declaration of results. However, students shouldn't panic as they can receive their scores on their phones via SMS. To get your JAC Intermediate result via SMS, students are required to send a message in the following format to 56263:

RESULTJAC12ROLL CODE + ROLL NOREGISTRATION NUMBER

Jul 17, 2020 2:00 am (IST)

JAC 12th Result 2020: How to Check Online | Follow the steps given below to understand hthe method to check the JAC Class 12 results online

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Board at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in 
Step 2: Enter your roll number in the field provided
Step 3: Click 'Submit' to view JAC 12th Result 2020
Step 4: Download your result
Step 5: Save the Jharkhand 12th Result 2020 for future reference

Jul 17, 2020 1:57 am (IST)

JAC 12th Result 2020: How Will the Results be Declared | The results for the class 12 examinations conducted by Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be announced at the Jharkhand board's head office in Ranchi by state education minister Jagarnath Mahto in the presence of Singh.

Jul 17, 2020 1:54 am (IST)

JAC 12th Result 2020 to be Released Today | Confirming that the JAC 12th results will be declared today, JAC Chairman Arvind Prasad Singh said, "We will announce the results of Class 12 board exams on Friday. The results will be out at 1 pm."

Jul 17, 2020 1:53 am (IST)

JAC 12th Result 2020 Date and Time | The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to declare the results of Class 12 board examination for Arts, Science and Commerce streams today at 1 pm. Once the JAC 12th results are declared, students can check their scores on jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. 

JAC 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Arts, Commerce & Science Results to be Released Today at jac.jharkhand.gov.in
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)

JAC Class 12 Result 2020: How to check via SMS

Usually, the official websites either crash or become unresponsive due to heavy traffic at the time of the declaration of results. However, students shouldn't panic as they can receive their scores on their phones via SMS. To get your JAC Intermediate result via SMS, students are required to send a message in the following format to 56263:

RESULTJAC12ROLL CODE + ROLL NOREGISTRATION NUMBER

JAC 12th Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Board at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in
Step 2: Enter your roll number in the field provided
Step 3: Click 'Submit' to view JAC 12th Result 2020
Step 4: Download your result
Step 5: Save the Jharkhand 12th Result 2020 for future reference

The JAC 12th results were expected to be announced by the first week of May, but suffered a delay due to a sudden spike in the coronavirus cases across the country.

The Jharkhand Board had conducted the class 12 exams from March 8 to March 27. The Board's evaluation process suffered a setback due to the spread of COVID-19 virus and nationwide lockdown. Thus, the Jharkhand Board postponed the evaluation procedure till April 1. The evaluation of examination papers was further delayed as the lockdown was extended in light of the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Earlier, JAC Chairman Arvind Prasad Singh had said that the evaluation process of Class 12 answer sheets was completed in the first week of July, and that the Jharkhand board will declare the Class 12 results by July end.

However, Singh confirmed on Thursday that the Class 12 result will be announced on July 17.

Last year, in the JAC Class 12 Science stream, 57 percent students cleared the exam, whereas, in the Commerce stream, the pass percentage was 70.44 percent. A total of 93,781 students in Science registered for the exam of which 92,405 had appeared.

About Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC):

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) was formed in 2003 to conduct board examinations for schools that earlier came under Bihar Board in unified Bihar-Jharkhand. In the past 16 years, the council has failed to cross a pass percentage of 70 percent in Science. In commerce, the pass percentage has varied from 65-75 percent.

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading