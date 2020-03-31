Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

JAC 8th Result 2020 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, Check Details

Students who will score 80 per cent or above will be awarded with A+ grade, and A grade will be given to students who will get more than 60 per cent.

Trending Desk

March 31, 2020, 10:13 AM IST
JAC 8th Result 2020 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, Check Details
Image for representation.

Jharkhand: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to announce JAC 8th Result 2020 soon.The Jharkhand Board result 2020 for class 8 students will be released on the official website -https://jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac.

Students, who had appeared in the exam, can go to the website and check their results.

The Council had released the JAC class 8 Admit Card 2020 on December 30. The question papers and answer booklets were made available to the teachers on January 20.

The Jharkhand class 8 examinations were conducted from January 24.

JAC 8th Result 2020: How to check the results

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Council - https://jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac

Step 2: Go to the ‘Recent Announcement’ section

Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘JAC 8th Result 2020’

Step 3: Enter ‘Roll Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’

Step 4: Press on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: JAC Class 8 result will come on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a print out for future reference

Students who will score 80 per cent or above will be awarded with A+ grade, and A grade will be given to students who will get more than 60 per cent.

B grade will be provided to the students who will fetch more than 45 per cent.

Last year, the Jharkhand Academic Council had announced Class 8 result on April 16, 2019, and over 5.5 lakh students had appeared in the examination.

The overall passing percentage stood at 73.16 per cent. Students are advised to keep a track on the website for updates.

