JAC 8th Result 2020 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, Check Details
Jharkhand: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to announce JAC 8th Result 2020 soon.The Jharkhand Board result 2020 for class 8 students will be released on the official website -https://jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac.
Students, who had appeared in the exam, can go to the website and check their results.
The Council had released the JAC class 8 Admit Card 2020 on December 30. The question papers and answer booklets were made available to the teachers on January 20.
The Jharkhand class 8 examinations were conducted from January 24.
JAC 8th Result 2020: How to check the results
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Council - https://jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac
Step 2: Go to the ‘Recent Announcement’ section
Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘JAC 8th Result 2020’
Step 3: Enter ‘Roll Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’
Step 4: Press on the ‘Submit’ button
Step 5: JAC Class 8 result will come on the screen
Step 6: Download it and take a print out for future reference
Students who will score 80 per cent or above will be awarded with A+ grade, and A grade will be given to students who will get more than 60 per cent.
B grade will be provided to the students who will fetch more than 45 per cent.
Last year, the Jharkhand Academic Council had announced Class 8 result on April 16, 2019, and over 5.5 lakh students had appeared in the examination.
The overall passing percentage stood at 73.16 per cent. Students are advised to keep a track on the website for updates.
