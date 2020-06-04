JAC 8th Result 2020: Jharkhand Class 8 Result to be Released Today at 2pm at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Jharkhand JAC Class 8th Result 2020 | The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release JAC 8th Result 2020 today at 2pm. The Jharkhand JAC Class 8th result 2020 will be announced on the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com. Students keep the JAC class 8 hall ticket number handy as they will be asked to enter the required credentials to check Jharkhand Board Result 2020. For the year 2019-20, the examination authority conducted the JAC 8th board examinations in the month of January. The admit card was distributed by the officials in the month of December.

Last year, the Jharkhand JAC Class 8th result was announced on April 16, 2019. More than 5.5 lakh students had appeared in the examination. JAC 8th result passing percentage stood at 73.16 per cent.

JAC 8th Result 2020: Steps to check score







Students should follow the below-listed steps to check their board result

Step 1: Log on to official website of the JAC Board at jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com

Step 2: Look for a scroll that reads Jharkhand Class 8 Result 2020

Step 2: Click on ‘JAC 8th Board Result 2020’

Step 3: Enter date of birth and roll number number

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Jharkhand 8th result 2020 will be shown on the computer screen

Step 6: Now, you can save JAC Class 8th Result 2020 and keep a hard copy for future reference

Last week, the Jharkhand Academic Council released results for Class 9 grade students.

As per the grading system, A+ grade will go to students, who will score 80 per cent or above. Those with more than 60 per cent will get A grade. Students with 45 per cent and adobe will have to settle for B grade.