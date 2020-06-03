JAC 8th Result 2020 to be Declared This Week at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, Confirms Official

Jharkhand JAC 8th Result 2020 | The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare JAC 8th Result 2020 this week. The Jharkhand Class 8th result 2020 will be announced by the board officials on its official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The news comes a day after when the Board has announced Jharkhand JAC class 9th result 2020. Students should keep their admit cards and registration numbers handy while checking the Jharkhand Board Result 2020. The board conducted the JAC Class 8 2020 examination from January 24. The admit card was distributed by the officials in the month of December.

Speaking to Indian Express, Secretary Mahip Kumar Singh said that the officials are ready with JAC Class 8th Board Result 2020. “As the council announced the result of class 9 exam today (June 2), the class 8 result will be announced in a day or two. The date of result declaration will be announced a day before,” the official said.

JAC 8th Result 2020: How to check Jharkhand Board Result 2020







Students are advised to follow the steps mentioned below to check their score

Step 1: Visit official website of the Council - jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Look for ‘Recent Announcement’ section

Step 2: Click on ‘JAC 8th Result 2020’

Step 3: Enter Hall ticket number and registration number

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Jharkhand JAC Class 8 result 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download your JAC Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2020 and take a print out for future reference

As per the grading system, A+ grade will go to students, who will score 80 per cent or above. Those with more than 60 per cent will get A grade. Students with 45 per cent and adobe will have to settle for B grade.

For the year 2018-19 the Jharkhand Academic Council had announced Class 8 result on April 16, 2019, and over 5.5 lakh students had appeared in the examination. The overall passing percentage stood at 73.16 per cent. Students are advised to keep a track on the website for updates.