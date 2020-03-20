JAC 9th Result 2020 Expected Shortly at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, Check via Direct Link

The Jharkhand Academic Council is expected to announce the JAC 9th Result 2020 shortly on March 20. The Jharkhand Class 9th Result 2020 will be released by the Board council on its official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac/. Students, who had appeared for the class 9 examinations, will be asked to enter their roll number and registration number in order to access the score. Keeping the requirements in mind, students are advised to keep their admit card handy while checking Jharkhand Academic Council 9th Result 2020.

Aspirants can also check their JAC 9th Board Result 2020 via direct link here.

According to the reports, around 4.2 lakh students sat for JAC 9th Board Exam. The examination conducting authority has successfully conducted the examination in the month of January.

Last year, the Jharkhand Academic Council had released the class 9 result on April 11.

JAC 9th Result 2020: How to check

Students are advised to follow the below-listed steps to check the Jharkhand Academic Council Board Result 2020

Step 1: Go to jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Look for JAC 9th Result 2020 and click on it

Step 3: Enter roll number/registration number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your JAC Board Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the Jharkhand Class 9 Result 2020 and keep a copy of it on your desktop

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.