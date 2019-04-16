SPONSORED BY
1-min read

JAC Announces Jharkhand Board 8th Class Results, Check at jac.nic.in

The students can alternatively check their Board Results 2019 of Class 8th at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 16, 2019, 5:54 PM IST
Image for representation.
JAC results 2019 I The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Class 8th results for the year 2019 today, April 19, on its official site. The JAC class 8th results 2019 can be checked on the official website of JAC, jac.nic.in (https://jac.nic.in/results).

It was earlier speculated that the JAC 8th class board results 2019 will be declared on April 11, however, JAC released Class 9th 2019 board results on the same day, in which 89.41 percent students passed.

Students can check JAC 8th board result district-wise and school-wise on jac.nic.in. The students can alternatively check their Board Results 2019 of Class 8th at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. Students will also be able to download their marks statement for JAC 8th results.

This year, over 5.5 lakh candidates appeared for JAC Board Examinations for Class 8th.

JAC Class 8 results 2019: Here’s how you can download your marks statement

Step 1: Go to jac.nic.in (https://jac.nic.in/results), the official website of JAC
Step 2: Go to JAC Class 8th results link
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page for viewing JAC results 2019 for Class 8
Step 4: Log in using your roll number for JAC Class 8th Board Examinations 2019
Step 5: Your result for Class 8th Board Exams JAC will appear on screen
Step 6: Download the marks statement for your Class 8th JAC results

The students who appeared for JAC Class 8th Examination 2019 can also check their results through online apps available at the play store. For the Class 8th result JAC 2019 on the mobile app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.


