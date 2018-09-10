English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JAC Compartmental Result 2018 for Class 10th/12th Out at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, Check Now
The Jharkhand Academic Council had organized compartmental examination for Secondary (Class 10th) and Intermediate (Class 12th) students who could not clear one subject during the Annual Board Examinations organized in the month of March 2018.
JAC Compartmental Result 2018 for Class 10th and 12th has been released on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) – jac.nic.in.
The Jharkhand Academic Council had organized compartmental examination for Secondary (Class 10th) and Intermediate (Class 12th) students who could not clear one subject during the Annual Board Examinations organized in the month of March 2018. As per the result released by JAC in June 2018, the overall pass percentage for Jharkhand was 59.48% for Secondary Exams 2018.
Candidates who had appeared for the JAC Supplementary Class 10th and Class 12th Exams can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check JAC Supplementary Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://jac.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on SECONDARY AND COMPARTMENTAL EXAMINATION RESULT 2018
Step 3 – Click on the result you wish to check:
· Compartmental Secondary Examination - 2018 (published on 10-09-2018)
· Compartmental Intermediate Examination - 2018 (published on 10-09-2018)
Step 4 – Enter your Roll Code, Roll Number and Submit
Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://www.jacresults.com/
