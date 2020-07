JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Class 10 Matric Results Today at 1pm at jac.ac.in

JAC 10th Result 2020: How to Check Jharkhand Board Results Online | To check the JAC 10th Results 2020, students need to log in at the official website and follow the steps as given below: Step 1. Log in at the official websites of JAC: jac.nic.in , jacresults.com , jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in ; Step 2. Click on the JAC 10th Result 2020 link available on the homepage; Step 3. The candidate will be redirected to a new page where candidates will have to enter the login id and credentials; Step 4. Click on the submit button Step 5. The result 2020 will be displayed on the computer monitor; Step 6. Download the result and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Ending months of speculations over the date and time of declaration, the Jharkhand Academic Council Jharkhand is set to announce the class 10th result 2020 or matric results today. The JAC 10th result 2020 will be released on July 8 at 1pm for over 3.8 lakh students who had appeared for the Jharkhand Board matric exam. Close to four lakh students will are anxiously waiting for their result 2020 for almost five months now as the JAC 10th exams were held from February 10 to 28. The council usually declares the class matric results by the month of May, however, the evaluation process suffered a setback this year due to the unprecedented situation over the coronavirus outbreak. The evaluation of answer scripts began from May 28 and ended on June 25.In order to check one's result 2020, a Jharkhand Board students need to refer to their respective admit cards as they carry crucial information such as the registration details that are required to be entered during the login procedure and also via App. In case one has lost the hall ticket, read how to download JAC 10th admit cards here.

The close to four lakh studdents who had sat for the JAC 10th examinations this year need a total of 35 percent marks in each paper to clear the exam as a whole. The students who fail to clear the exams this year can appear for the Jharkhand Board Compartmental or Improvement Exams that are usually held in June/July.This second opportunity paves way for improvement in a student's performance. This year, the compartmental exams have will bee hit and the dates have been extended towards August or even later.Students can appear for the improvement or compartment exam by filling an application form, which the board will release on its official website after the announcement of the JAC 10th result 2020. The final dates for the JAC 10th improvement exams are awaited.Meanwhile, the results of class 12 exams are expected to be released towards the end of this month. Around 6.21 lakh students had appeared for the board exams this year.Find the steps below to log in at the official website to check the JAC 10th Results 2020Step 1. Log in at the official websites of JAC: jac.nic.in jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in Step 2. Click on the JAC 10th Result 2020 link available on the homepage;Step 3. The candidate will be redirected to a new page where candidates will have to enter the login id and credentials;Step 4. Click on the submit buttonStep 5. The result 2020 will be displayed on the computer monitor;Step 6. Download the result and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.Last year, in a rare case, the male students had outperformed the girls in the JAC class 10 exams. The passing percentage of boys was recorded to be around 73 per cent as compared to that of the girls, which stood at 68.67 per cent.