JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Class 10 Matric Results Today at 1pm at jac.ac.in

Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2020: Boys Performed Better Last Year | In 2019, in a rare case, the male students had outperformed the girls in the JAC class 10 exams. The passing percentage of boys was recorded to be around 73 per cent as compared to that of the girls, which stood at 68.67 per cent.
In order to check one's result 2020, a Jharkhand Board students need to refer to their respective admit cards as they carry crucial information such as the registration details that are required to be entered during the login procedure and also via App. In case one has lost the hall ticket, read how to download JAC 10th admit cards here.
In order to check one's result 2020, a Jharkhand Board students need to refer to their respective admit cards as they carry crucial information such as the registration details that are required to be entered during the login procedure and also via App. In case one has lost the hall ticket, read how to download JAC 10th admit cards here.
JAC 10th Result 2020: Unofficial Websites to Check | Apart from the official websites at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in, the Jharkhand Board matric students can check their class 10 results on results.gov.in and examresults.net
JAC 10th Result 2020: How to Check Jharkhand Board Results Online | To check the JAC 10th Results 2020, students need to log in at the official website and follow the steps as given below:
Step 1. Log in at the official websites of JAC: jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in ;
Step 2. Click on the JAC 10th Result 2020 link available on the homepage;
Step 3. The candidate will be redirected to a new page where candidates will have to enter the login id and credentials;
Step 4. Click on the submit button
Step 5. The result 2020 will be displayed on the computer monitor;
Step 6. Download the result and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.
JAC 10th Result 2020: Passing Criteria | Students who had sat for the JAC 10th examinations this year need a total of 35 percent marks in each paper to clear the exam as a whole. The students who fail to clear the exams this year can appear for the Jharkhand Board Compartmental or Improvement Exams that are usually held in June/July.
JAC 10th Result 2020: Where to Check Jharkhand Board Results | Around 3.8 lakh Jharkhand Board students are set to receive their JAC 10th result 2020 on July 8 (today) at 1pm on the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council at jac.ac.in and jacresults.com.
The close to four lakh studdents who had sat for the JAC 10th examinations this year need a total of 35 percent marks in each paper to clear the exam as a whole. The students who fail to clear the exams this year can appear for the Jharkhand Board Compartmental or Improvement Exams that are usually held in June/July.
This second opportunity paves way for improvement in a student's performance. This year, the compartmental exams have will bee hit and the dates have been extended towards August or even later.
Students can appear for the improvement or compartment exam by filling an application form, which the board will release on its official website after the announcement of the JAC 10th result 2020. The final dates for the JAC 10th improvement exams are awaited.
Meanwhile, the results of class 12 exams are expected to be released towards the end of this month. Around 6.21 lakh students had appeared for the board exams this year.
Last year, in a rare case, the male students had outperformed the girls in the JAC class 10 exams. The passing percentage of boys was recorded to be around 73 per cent as compared to that of the girls, which stood at 68.67 per cent.
