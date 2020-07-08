JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Class 10 Matric Results Today at 1pm at jac.ac.in

Jul 8, 2020 9:43 am (IST)

JAC 10th Result 2020: How to Check Jharkhand Board Results Online | To check the JAC 10th Results 2020, students need to log in at the official website and follow the steps as given below:

Step 1. Log in at the official websites of JAC: jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in ;

Step 2. Click on the JAC 10th Result 2020 link available on the homepage;

Step 3. The candidate will be redirected to a new page where candidates will have to enter the login id and credentials;

Step 4. Click on the submit button

Step 5. The result 2020 will be displayed on the computer monitor;

Step 6. Download the result and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.