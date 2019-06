JAC Result 2019: Jharkhand Board Declares JAC Class 11, 12 Vocational Result at jacresults.com

JAC Result 2019 | In Jharkhand, the JAC class 11 result and Intermediate result 2019 for vocational examinations was announced today June 12 (Tuesday). The exam convener Jharkhand Academic Council has uploaded the JAC class 11 Result 2019 or Jharkhand class 11 Vocational Result 2019 and JAC Intermediate 2019 Vocational Result on the official websites jacresults.com ( http://jacresults.com/ ) and jac.nic.in (http://jac.ac.in/).Alternatively, Jharkhand class 11, 12 vocational results 2019 can be checked through these separate direct links by providing roll code and roll number Jharkhand class 11 Vocational Result 2019 http://www.exam-result.in/ , JAC Intermediate Vocational Result 2019 http://jacresults.com/vocational/index.php Earlier, in May, the regular Jharkhand Board results for high school and Intermediate for the 2018-2019 was declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council.Jharkhand Result 2019: Steps to check JAC 11, 12 Vocational ScoreStep 1- Visit the exam convener Jharkhand Academic Council’s official website jac.nic.in Step 2- There is a tab reading ‘JAC EXAM 2019- Class 11, 12 Results’ click itStep 3- Select your class level and enter your roll code, roll numberStep 4- Hit the submit button to view Jharkhand class 11 Vocational Result 2019 or JAC Intermediate 2019 Vocational ResultStep 5- The appropriate scorecard and Jharkhand Result 2019, JAC Result 2019, JAC 11th Result 2019, JAC 12th Vocational Result 2019 will be displayed on the screenStep 6- Take a printout for future referenceAccording to a media report, a total of 2,60,943 had appeared for the Jharkhand Class 11 vocational exam and out of this 2,54,302 candidates have cleared it by making the passing percentage of , 82.61%.