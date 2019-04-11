English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JAC Result 2019: Jharkhand JAC 9th Result 2019 Declared on jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in
The JAC Jharkhand Academic Council is expected to release JAC Class 8 results today. The JAC 9th Result 2019 will be released on its official website.
JAC 9th Result 2019 | The JAC Jharkhand Academic Council (JC), Ranchi, has released JAC 9th result 2019 today. The JAC result 2019, JAC Class 9th Result 2019 was announced by the JAC Jharkhand Academic Council on its official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in and http://www.jac.nic.in/
How to check your JAC 9th Result 2019
Step 1: Log on to the JAC Board's official website
Step 2: Click on the link which say "Check your JAC 9th Result 2019"
Step 3: Enter your Roll Number and registration number to check your JAc Class 9 Result 2019
Step 4: Enter Submit
Step 5: Download the JAC 9th Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference
