LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

JAC Result 2019: Jharkhand JAC 9th Result 2019 Declared on jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in

The JAC Jharkhand Academic Council is expected to release JAC Class 8 results today. The JAC 9th Result 2019 will be released on its official website.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 11, 2019, 6:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
JAC Result 2019: Jharkhand JAC 9th Result 2019 Declared on jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
JAC 9th Result 2019 | The JAC Jharkhand Academic Council (JC), Ranchi, has released JAC 9th result 2019 today. The JAC result 2019, JAC Class 9th Result 2019 was announced by the JAC Jharkhand Academic Council on its official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in and http://www.jac.nic.in/

The JAC Jharkhand Academic Council is expected to release JAC Class 8 results today. The JAC 9th Result 2019 will be released on the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in and http://www.jac.nic.in/

Students who have appeared for the Jharkhand Class 9 examination can check their JAC Result 2019 for class 9 on exam results.net (http://www.examresults.net/jharkhand/) and Jac results (http://182.18.138.199/jacresults/cls-nine/index.php)

How to check your JAC 9th Result 2019

Step 1: Log on to the JAC Board's official website

Step 2: Click on the link which say "Check your JAC 9th Result 2019"

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number and registration number to check your JAc Class 9 Result 2019

Step 4: Enter Submit

Step 5: Download the JAC 9th Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram