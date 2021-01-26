Jacqueline Fernandez To Debut In Hollywood With Anthology Movie 'Women Stories

Los Angeles: Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez will make her Hollywood debut with upcoming anthology feature “Women Stories”. The movie will feature six shorts, ranging from drama to comedy, docu-drama to animation, from six women filmmakers.

Fernandez will star in filmmaker Leena Yadav’s short, titled “Sharing A Ride” alongside transgender model Anjali Lama, reported Deadline. Yadav is known for directing movies such as “Parched”, “Rajma Chawal” and “Teen Patti”.

The anthology movie’s cast also include Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria, Margherita Buy, Leonor Varela and Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden. Three other segments from the movie include “Unspoken” from Maria Sole Tognazzi and featuring Buy.

Longoria will headline “Lagonegro” from Lucia Puenzo, while “Suicide Squad” actor Delevingne will star in filmmaker Catherine Hardwicke’s “Elbows Deep” alongside Harden and Jasmine Luv. “Women Stories”, which will be shot in Italy, India and the US, is being backed by Iervolino Entertainment and non-profit production company We Do It Together, which campaigns for gender equality.

Chiara Tilesi, Andrea Iervolino, Lucas Akoskin and Monika Bacardi are the producers. Carol Polakoff will serve as executive producer. Fernandez has a slew of upcoming projects, including John Abraham-starrer “Attack”, “Bachchan Pandey” opposite Akshay Kumar, and ensemble horror comedy “Bhoot Police”.

