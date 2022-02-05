Find 'Valentine' by Feb 10, Age No Bar, Singles Banned: Jadavpur University's 'Fake' V-Day Notice Goes Viral

Jadavpur University authority issued a circular stating that the notification allowing Valentine’s Day celebration on the campus was fake. Students and teachers on Friday got a message stating that the university has allowed Valentine’s Day celebrations on campus and students have to find their ‘sweethearts’.

The circular also had the university Registrar’s signature, however, authorities stated that the signature is fake. Shockingly, the circular stated, every student has been given a deadline to find their ‘boyfriend’ or ‘girlfriend’, by February 10 everyone has to register their name.

University authorities have informed police and cybercrime regarding the fake circular and the Registrar has also informed VC about the matter. Registrar Manju Basu said “ This is very unfortunate, police are conducting investigation and we will also do. This can’t be tolerated.” However, the university has also issued a statement, mentioning that the notice as fake.

