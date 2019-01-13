English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jadavpur University Professor’s Controversial Comment on Virginity Kicks Up a Row on Social Media
He has specialisation in Political Sociology, Political Thought, Constitution and Government, Human Rights and Law, Development Administration, Ethnicity and Terrorism.
Kanak Chandra Sarkar. (Image: Facebook)
Kolkata: A Jadavpur University (JU) professor, Kanak Chandra Sarkar, has landed in controversy over his Facebook post where he made an analogy between a 'sealed bottle' and virginity.
“Are you willing to buy a broken seal while purchasing a bottle of cold drink or a packet of biscuits? A girl is born sealed from birth until it is opened. A virgin girl means many things accompanied with values, culture, and sexual hygiene. To most boys virgin wife is like angel,” he wrote in the post.
Sarkar deleted the post after furore, but stood by his statement. “I have not said anything wrong. As per constitution it’s my right to present my expression. There is freedom of expression and speech,” he told News18.
He said, “There may be minor mistakes from my side but the bottomline is I have not done anything wrong as per law”.
To clarify his views, he wrote another Facebook post.“I Write My Personal Opinion. Supreme Court has repealed section 66 A of IT Act and given freedom of expression in Social Media. When Taslima Nasrin wrote against a particular religion we supported her Freedom of Expression. We are supporting Bengali Poet Srijato who writes about Hindu Gods,” he wrote.
Sarkar claimed that he said had written the post based on evidence. “I have not written anything against any person, individual or anybody without any evidence or proof or any reference. I am doing social research and writing for the good and wellbeing of Society. The recent post I have given in Kalom and Mukto Kalom public group only. Many are sharing screen shot. I request not to confuse. It's everybody's right to express his her thoughts,” he added.
Sarkar’s clarification came after he faced public wrath of social media for his Facebook post. He has specialization in Political Sociology, Political Thought, Constitution and Government, Human Rights and Law, Development Administration, Ethnicity and Terrorism.
Meanwhile, the teachers’ union has condemned his comments and termed it “highly deplorable, misogynistic and sexist”.
