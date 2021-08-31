Jadavpur University Researcher Accuses Professor for Allegedly Raping Her, Files FIR

A case has been registered against a professor of Jadavpur University in West Bengal by a researcher for allegedly raping her. The victim has filed an FIR at Jadavpur police station and a formal complaint in the varsity too. The university vice-chancellor Chiranjit Bhattacharya said, “We have got the complain and are enquiring this matter."

Demanding justice, the victim, who is a researcher in the university, claimed, “I have complained it to my university (on August 24) as well as Thana. Let’s see what happens. The Professor raped me and also ask me not to tell anybody. He also told me to settle the matter through money. Jadavpur University has not trained me this way that I will bow down."

However, on being asked about the matter, the accused professor told News18 that he is not aware of any complain registered against him.

Police is investigating the matter and the professor is likely to be asked to appear for questioning on Wednesday.

