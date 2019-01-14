English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jadavpur University Scholar Found Hanging With Face Covered in Room
Sukanya Poddar, who was pursuing research in microbiology at the Jadavpur University, was found hanging from the ceiling fan by means of a ligature at a room on the second floor of a building on Baghajatin Station Road.
(Image for representation: Reuters)
Kolkata: The body of a 26-year-old research scholar was found hanging from the ceiling of her room of a building in Jadavpur area, police said Sunday.
Sukanya Poddar, who was pursuing research in microbiology at the Jadavpur University, was found hanging from the ceiling fan by means of a ligature at a room on the second floor of a building on Baghajatin Station Road under Jadavapur Police Station limits, the official said.
Early investigations revealed that Sukanya, who was a part-time teacher at a nearby college, was to get married later this year.
"We had to break open the door of the room to find the woman hanging from the ceiling fan with her face covered in a black scarf. The body was found at around 11.50 am and was rushed to the nearby MR Bangur and Hospital where she was declared 'brought dead' by doctors. We are looking into the matter," he said.
