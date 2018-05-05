English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jadavpur University Student Alleges Sexual Assault for Smoking
The girl alleged that the person had sexually and physically assaulted her while she was inside an auto-rickshaw on Friday in Baghajatin area under Netaji Nagar Police station limits.
Kolkata: An FIR was lodged against an unidentified person for allegedly sexually assaulting a 23-year-old student of Jadavpur University.
The girl alleged that the person had sexually and physically assaulted her while she was inside an auto-rickshaw on Friday in Baghajatin area under Netaji Nagar Police station limits.
As per the girl's complaint, the person had verbally accused her and grabbed the cigarette she was smoking and told her she was not supposed to smoke being a woman.
The girl also alleged that the man forcibly entered the auto which she and her two friends were in. She also said that the man had molested her and was beaten up when she protested.
"We have received a complaint and are looking into the matter. No one has been arrested so far," police said.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
