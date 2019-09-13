Jadavpur University Urges State Pollution Control Board Vendor for Dengue Clean-up

The Jadavpur University has written to a state pollution control board vendor to remove junked machinery and computers that pose a dengue threat from the campus. This follows a spike in mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya and malaria following incessant rains that has left a number of areas reeling due to accumulation of stagnant water -- a perfect breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes.

Notably, The Telegraph reported on September 7 that the university was finding it difficult to remove the junked machinery and computers which were proving to be a dengue threat for the campus.

The report quoted a university official who stated that junked machinery and wooden cartons can be found dumped behind the central library building, which following rains get accumulated with rainwater. These can act as breeding grounds for the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which causes dengue.

According to registrar Snehamanju Basu, the university had written to the vendor that has experience in holding e-auctions of discarded machinery and computers. The Telegraph quoted Basu as saying that this way the campus will be rid of garbage.

Speaking further Basu added that they are in the process of issuing works order so that the vendor can hold e-auctions at the earliest and whoever wins the bid will send their people to remove the garbage.

A university official has revealed that at least 400 junked computer sets, copy machines, inverters and batteries, typewriters, phone and TV sets, fridges, pumps, AC units, pipes, ovens, cylinders, fans, lights, switches, and laboratory instruments have been catalogued to go up for auction.

Basu added that on Monday, the education department sent them a letter asking about the steps they have taken so far to prevent dengue. "We have been given seven days. We have taken a slew of steps as part of preventive measures. Holding an e-auction to remove junk objects is one of them,”Basu revealed.

Notably, the education department forwarded an advisory from the state health department to JU and similar letters are being issued to other institutes as well, the report has stated.

On June 24, a civic team had visited the JU campus and told registrar Basu that garbage was piling up and showed him pictures they had clicked.

