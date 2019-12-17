Jafrabad Protests: 21 Students Get Stranded in School for Two Hours

New Delhi: Twenty-one students were stranded in their school in Jafrabad for about two hours on Tuesday during violent protests against the amended citizenship law in the area.

There was "heavy" stone pelting near the school and the gates were locked for the students' safety, an official of the MCD school said. Though 200 students study in the school, but only 21 turned up on Tuesday due to protests in the city, he said.

The stranded children were taken out of the back door after their parents managed to reach the school, the official said.

The school is near the Jafrabad police station. "There was heavy stone pelting near the school around 3:30 pm, following which we locked the gates. The students were inside the school and we were worried about their safety," the official said.

However, their parents managed to reach the school's back door and "we handed over their children to them. We asked them not to go to the main road", the official said.

In the afternoon, angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended law pelted stones at police personnel, torched several motor bikes and vandalised two police booths as well as three buses in Seelampur and Jafrabad.

Twenty-one people, including 12 police personnel, were injured and FIRs were registered at the Jafrabad and Seelampur police stations.

