Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Jagadish Chandra Bose Birth Anniversary: Here are 10 Interesting Facts About Scientist

Jagadish Chandra Bose wanted to go to England to compete for the Indian Civil Service but his father cancelled the plan as he wanted his son to be a scholar.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 30, 2019, 10:20 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jagadish Chandra Bose Birth Anniversary: Here are 10 Interesting Facts About Scientist
Bose, who was born in Bengal during the British Raj in 1858, is credited with proving that animals and plants share much in common as a result of his very early experimentations.

One of India's foremost biophysicist, botanist and physicist, Sir Jagadhish Chandra Bose was born on November 30, 1858. Often considered to be the father of Bengali Science Fiction, he laid the foundations of experimental science in the Indian subcontinent and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) named him one of the fathers of radio science. A professor of physics at the Presidency College, he even made a number of discoveries related to plant physiology as well.

On the scientist and author's 161st birth anniversary, here's looking at a few interesting facts about him.

Jagadish Chandra Bose wanted to go to England to compete for the Indian Civil Service but his father cancelled the plan as he wanted his son to be a scholar.

He received a BA from the University of Cambridge, a BSc from the University of London and a DSc from the university College London.

He married Abala Bose, a renowned feminist and social worker.

Jagadish Chandra Bose is also the father of Bengali science fiction. In 1896, he wrote Niruddesher Kahini, which was one of the first works of Bengali Science fiction.

One of his biggest contributions was the demonstration of the electrical nature of the conduction of various stimuli in plants, which were earlier thought to be of chemical nature.

He was also the first to study the action of microwaves in plant tissue.

Bose was the first to use a semi-conductor junction to detect radio waves and invented various now-commonplace microwave components.

He invented the crescograph, a device for measuring the growth of plants. It also measured plant response to various stimuli.

He constructed automatic recorders which can register extremely slight movements in plants like when they quiver if injured. Bose interpreted them as power of feeling.

The biophysicist, botanist and archaeologist have a crater on the moon named after him. Bose is a lunar impact crater that is located in the southern sphere hemisphere of the moon.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram