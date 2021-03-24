Jagan Asks Officials to Vaccinate 1 Crore People of Andhra in One Month, Holds Review Meet

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to complete vaccination of one crore people in the state against coronavirus in the next four-five weeks.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the ongoing vaccination drive in the state. Reddy asked officials to start the process in urban areas from March 29 as local body polls would be over by then and take up a similar pilot project in rural areas limiting to two villages per day in each mandal by working four days a week.

The CM said once the election to the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) is completed in six days, the entire focus should laid be on the inoculation drive. He said, “There were uncertainties about when the elections would come to an end and this left the workforce in certain dilemmas. The vaccination process should now be taken up like a ‘yagna’ to save people’s lives.”

He further said the campaign should involve ward secretariats, volunteers, Asha workers and health workers in villages and suggested conducting awareness campaigns to ensure people don’t have any fear of vaccines.

Stressing the need to implement the village doctor concept, the CM asked officials to expedite the process at the earliest. He asked the officials to make sure there is no shortage of doctors in public health centres (PHCs) with each mandal having two such PHCs with two physicians each. Similarly, each mandal should have two 104 vehicles with one doctor in each vehicle, he said, adding that there should be six doctors in every mandal visiting every village thrice every month.

He said doctors should be hired as per requirement and asked officials from the finance department not to be negligent in disbursing required funds.

The CM was informed 3.97 lakh health and frontline workers and 59.08 lakh people who are either over the age of 60 or above 45 years with comorbidities are yet to be vaccinated.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister (Medical and Health) Alla Krishna Srinivas (Nani), CM’s Chief Advisor Nilam Sawhney, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal, Principal Secretary of the Department of Medicine and Health Muddada Ravichandra and Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar.