Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Jagan Govt Empowers 'Department Secretaries' to Sue Media Houses for 'False, Baseless' Reports

In a memorandum issued to the Cabinet on Thursday, the state government said that a 2007 government order grants powers to the Special Commissioner (I&PR) to pursue legal action, but now it seems necessary that it be given to various other department secretaries as well.

Rishika Sadam | CNN-News18

Updated:October 17, 2019, 7:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jagan Govt Empowers 'Department Secretaries' to Sue Media Houses for 'False, Baseless' Reports
File photo of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government has delegated powers to ‘Department Secretaries’ to sue media houses for false and baseless reports against the government.

Ideally, the Information and Public Relations Department in the state takes legal action against media reports considered "defamatory". But as per the new rule, all the department secretaries will have the power to directly file a court case.

In a memorandum issued to the Cabinet on Thursday, the state government has said that a 2007 government order grants powers to the Special Commissioner (I&PR) to pursue legal action, but now it seems necessary that the power be given to various other department secretaries as well.

“Departments, with thorough knowledge about the internal affairs and having wherewithal to judge whether the news is true or false after conducting thorough inquiry, should be empowered to file cases against defamatory content,” the memorandum read.

The government said it believes that a section of media, including social media, is deliberately trying to tarnish its image by spreading false news with "malafide" interest.

“There’s nothing new in this. Earlier, only the I&PR Commissioner had the power to take legal action, but now the work has been diluted. Every department can verify if the report is accurate or not and can then file a court case,” an official familiar with the matter told News18.

According to the government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, such unauthentic reports about the state would lead to "sub-optimal" performance of any department and can "hamper" the progress of the state.

The departments have been given full powers to take legal action within 24 hours after conducting an inquiry into a report that has been published.

Reddy had recently come under the scanner after the Editors' Guild of India asked the state government to clarify if it was responsible for any "unofficial ban" imposed on two Telugu television channels TV5 and ABN Andhra Jyothi. The channels, reportedly, went off-air in many places in the state.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram