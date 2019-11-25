Take the pledge to vote

Jagan Govt Launches Helpline to Deal with Graft-Related Complaints in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra CM said citizens could directly call the helpline and lodge a complaint against corruption in any government department and asked officials to ensure the grievances are resolved within 15 to 30 days.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:November 25, 2019, 4:24 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the citizen helpline number in Amaravati on Monday.
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the citizen helpline number in Amaravati on Monday. (News18)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched ‘14400’, a citizen helpline number meant to enable people to complain about corruption in government departments.

The chief minister made the first call on the occasion to the call centre and enquired about its functioning.

He said citizens could directly call the helpline and lodge a complaint against corruption in any government department and asked officials to ensure the grievances are resolved within 15 to 30 days.

Posters and brochures with messages against corruption are also being circulated from Reddy’s camp office at Tadepalli. The chief minister, who has been focusing on eliminating graft since he took over the reins in the state, has said the fight against corruption should be taken up aggressively.

He has also said he would personally monitor the complaints on corruption and also the action taken on them, adding the call centre is another step in the government's efforts to curb corruption in administration at all levels.

The state government has already engaged the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) to study the structural issues in government departments vis-à-vis corruption and come out with measures required to tackle them.

The IIM-A team is expected to submit its report in February 2020.

Municipal Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, Anti-Corruption Bureau Director General Kumar Vishwajeet and other officials attended Monday’s event.

(With inputs from PTI)

