Jagan, KCR Discuss Linking Godavari, Krishna Rivers with Least Possible Land Acquisition
Both the leaders deliberated on issues like how and from where the Godavari water is to be transferred to Krishna and how it would be beneficial to both the states, according to a statement.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greets AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo. PTI)
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday decided to link Godavari and Krishna rivers with least possible land acquisition.
Rao and Jagan Mohan Reddy held talks for several hours at the former's official residence here on transferring Godavari river water to Krishna, and other issues concerning the two states, a release from Rao's office said late on Monday night.
They deliberated on issues like how and from where the Godavari water is to be transferred to Krishna and how it would be beneficial to both the states, it said.
The two Chief Ministers decided to adopt a give and take approach, it said.
Rao requested the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minster to provide training to 4,000 policemen as the Telangana government is recruiting as many as 18,000 policemen at one go.
Jagan Mohan Reddy responded positively to the request (to train 4,000 among the 18,000) , the release said.
Other issues concerning both the states have also been discussed in the meeting, it added.
The two Chief Ministers had earlier decided to share Godavari river water for the benefit of both the states.
