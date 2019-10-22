Take the pledge to vote

Jagan Meets Amit Shah, Seeks Spl Category for Andhra & Funds for Key Projects

During the 40-minute meeting, Reddy discussed the state's financial situation and other challenges, including implementation of the Polavaram irrigation project and new capital city of Andhra Pradesh.

October 22, 2019
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday. (News18)

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Tuesday and discussed various issues concerning the state, including implementation of the mega Polavaram irrigation project.

The chief minister also greeted Shah on his birthday. Shah turned 55 on Tuesday.

During the 40-minute meeting, sources said, Reddy discussed about the state's financial situation and other challenges, including implementation of the Polavaram irrigation project, new capital city and issues pertaining to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

The chief minister also sought grants for backward districts in the state, completion of the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor and Kakinada Petro Chemical Complex and linking of Krishna-Godavari rivers, according to a press release.

The chief minister is making efforts to build bridges with the Centre as the state is reeling under an acute financial crisis and mounting expenditure bill following the introduction of numerous new doles for different sections, they said.

Andhra Pradesh's debt burden is estimated to be Rs 2,58,928 crore by the end of the 2019 fiscal, according to the state government. As per government data, revenue deficit in 2018-19 was estimated to be Rs 11,654.91 crore, down from Rs 16,151.68 crore in the previous year.

(With inputs from PTI)

